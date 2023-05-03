KBL: Abando, Anyang fall vs Seoul SK in Game 5

Seoul SK foiled Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC on Wednesday night to step closer to winning the KBL title.

Following his 22-point explosion in Game 4, Abando was held to just four points in Anyang's 66-60 Game 5 defeat in their best-of-seven title series.

Abando did get 10 rebounds and registered six blocks, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the Knights from securing a 3-2 series lead.

Jameel Warney led Seoul SK with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds. Kim Sun-hyung and Jae-hyun Oh chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Omari Spellman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Anyang, which also got 15 and 14 points from Byeon Jun-hyeong and Oh Se-keun, respectively.

They will battle again in Game 6 on Friday, with Angyang hoping to force Seoul to a Game 7.