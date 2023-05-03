Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

It seems like everyone wants former ONE champions Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio on their squad, including one of the main protagonists of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Former ONE flyweight champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes invited the former Team Lakay stalwarts to train with him at American Top Team, a squad that has produced champions in various major promotions.

Moraes has been training extensively at the famous Florida-based squad ahead of his trilogy clash with ONE flyweight king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson this Saturday morning at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

With Folayang and Pacio set to fly out and watch the match live, maybe Moraes can extend his invitation in person.

“Everything has a beginning, middle, and end. I hope everyone is okay. They have a big heart and are probably seeking evolution and new things. They deserve it,” Moraes said.

“They are my brothers. and I wish them all the best. If they want to come to ATT, they will be welcomed.”

Among the notable fighters who train at American Top Team include former UFC champions Junior Dos Santos, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Tyron Woodley.

Folayang and Pacio rose to fame as part of Team Lakay, the most recognized MMA stable in the Philippines.

They left the Baguio-based gym in March, with other fighters including Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon also making their exit.