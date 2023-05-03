MANILA -- Two Filipino players will take part in a four-day elite basketball camp organized by NBA Academy Asia in Singapore, the league announced on Wednesday.

Kieffer Alas -- the son of champion coach Louie Alas and younger brother of NLEX star Kevin -- will be part of the NBA Academy Asia Development Camp, along with Irus Navarro Chua.

The camp runs from May 8-11 at the OCBC Arena in Singapore. The two young Filipinos will join 30 other players from 14 countries and territories in Asia in the camp that is hosted by Sport Singapore.

The camp will be led by NBA Global Academy technical director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy India technical director Scott Flemming, along with staff from the NBA Academies in Australia and India.

Prospects will take part in skill development, anthropometric and athletic testing, exhibition games, and off-court activities that promote cultural exchange. The top performing prospects from the camp will have the opportunity to attend future NBA basketball development camps, showcases and programs.

"The first NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore will provide top prospects from across Asia with the opportunity to learn from coaches with professional, collegiate and international coaching experience and put their skills to the test against their peers from across the region," said NBA associate vice president and head of elite basketball Chris Ebersole.

NBA Academy Asia Development Camp builds on the existing grassroots and elite basketball development efforts across Asia, including the Jr. NBA, NBA Basketball School, Basketball Without Borders and NBA Academy.

The NBA Academy program has seen 26 prospects from Asia commit to or go on to attend NCAA Division I schools, including Derrick Michael Xzavierro of Indonesia and Hyunjung Lee of South Korea.