From Youth Vote for Leni Facebook page

Sports personalities including volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon, and Maddie Madayag starred in the ANGATLETA event wherein they voiced their support for the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

Robredo's daughter Tricia, a former UAAP courtside reported for National University, also graced the event.

Other participants in the exhibition match included former women's collegiate players Kathy Bersola, Carmella Tunay, Alyssa Eroa, Cherilyn Sindayen and Chie Saet.

More than 100 cheerleaders from different universities and colleges also performed to entertain the pro-Leni crowd.

NLEX road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao, a Robredo supporter, was also in attendance.

"Natutuwa po ako ngayon hindi lang po sports, hindi lang basketball, volleyball... ang hinaharap natin sa Pilipinas ang ipinunta natin dito," said Guiao.

"Last 2 minutes na po ng ating laro. Full court press na, man-to-man at tao tao na ang labanan."

Guiao also threw a shade at Robredo's political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Alam nating may mga mga mahihirap na umaasang mabigyan. Eh hindi nga sila nagbabayad ng tax, magbibigay pa sila ng pera? Sabi nila sila ang matapang. Ilang beses tinatawag sa debate, hindi sumisipot," he said.

Tricia Robredo thanked the athletes and the crowd for extending their support for her mom.

"Nandito po ako para magpasalamat sa inyo in person... sa mga atleta po natin alam kong marami sa inyong nababash dahil sa paniniwala po ninyo. Pero the fact na tumitindig kayo, ipinapakita lang sa ating lahat na tama ang iniidolo nating mga tao," said Robredo.

"Matchpoint na tayo. Sabi nila dehado tayo, pero mas masarap ang panalo pag underdog. Sabi nga ni coach Tai (Bundit) nung Season 66, Happy, unity and heart strong!"