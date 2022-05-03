Greg Slaughter in action for NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. File photo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Greg Slaughter has fired back at the NorthPort Batang Pier, as the contract standoff between the two parties continues.

Slaughter confirmed over the weekend that his contract with NorthPort expired at the end of January, but he wanted to negotiate an extension with the team. However, he claimed that he "never heard back" from NorthPort management upon the expiration of his contract.

The 7-footer said he remains hard at work and even expressed his desire to play for Gilas Pilipinas, "with no acceptance." As for his future in the PBA, Slaughter acknowledged that he "cannot choose where I want to play." His rights still remain with the Batang Pier.

In response, NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan claimed that they had offered Slaughter an extension before his contract expired. According to a report by Spin.ph, Tan hinted that the big man is asking for a salary that is beyond the maximum allowed by the league.

Slaughter refuted this on Monday.

"So who's the one that's lying?" the center said on another Instagram post. "The 'offer' sent via courier and email was only to retain my rights so I couldn't go anywhere. It was less than half of what I was currently being paid by Northport."

To emphasize his point, Slaughter included a clip of NorthPort's controversial Philippine Cup game against Magnolia last year, where he was subbed out in the closing seconds by head coach Pido Jarencio. The Batang Pier gave up a lob to Calvin Abueva who lifted the Hotshots to a 90-89 win.

Slaughter, who was supposed to defend the inbound pass, pointedly said: "This is only one incident of many strange things. Is this the way players who try to win games are rewarded in this league?"

Slaughter was traded to NorthPort by Barangay Ginebra in March 2021, with the Gin Kings getting Christian Standhardinger in exchange.

The center was also embroiled in a contract standoff with Ginebra, even announcing a break from basketball in February 2020 that saw him miss the Gin Kings' campaign in the Philippine Cup in the Clark bubble.