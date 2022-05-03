Unlike previous seasons, UAAP volleyball teams do not have the benefit of international training camps or a preseason tournament heading into the collegiate volleyball wars. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP volleyball coaches stressed the need to "find a way" as they plunge into Season 84 without the benefit of scouting, tune-up matches, or a full preseason campaign.

The traditional preparation for the women's volleyball tournament has been thrown into disarray because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams holding their training camps in bubbles. The UAAP has since allowed for a closed-circuit format, meaning players can return to their homes, but strict protocols remain in place to ensure that the tournament will proceed without incident.

Asked about their opponents in their first game, UAAP coaches expressed similar sentiments: they need to make quick adjustments -- within games and after games -- as they prepare to play UAAP volleyball for the first time in over two years.

The season starts on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with all eight squads in action.

"Walang scouting," said Ateneo de Manila University coach Oliver Almadro, whose team will play De La Salle University at 4 p.m.

"We will just find a way, make a way with what we have," he added. "I'm sure La Salle will also give us a good fight. We just have to live with it, find a way, make a way."

Ateneo played two games in Season 82, beating University of the Philippines (UP) in their first game before losing to La Salle in their second. They enter Season 84 with a lineup anchored by Faith Nisperos and captained by Dani Ravena.

La Salle, for its part, is parading a tall lineup bannered by Thea Gagate, with Jolina dela Cruz as their veteran spiker. Marionne Alba will be the team's playmaker after Michelle Cobb opted to forego her final season of eligibility.

"Well, ayun nga, walang scouting," said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. "Talagang gagawa na lang ng paraan sa Thursday, kung ano maibibigay natin."

National University (NU) coach Karl Dimaculangan said his team focused on skills training and hopes that the Lady Bulldogs can show their improvement when they play Adamson University on Thursday afternoon.

"Walang scouting, so nag-training lang siguro para mag-improve. Sa Thursday, doon na lang malalaman 'yung adjustment," he said.

"On the spot na lang [ang adjustment]," said Adamson coach Lerma Giron, who is preparing her team for a different NU squad. The Lady Bulldogs switched coaches and added a handful of recruits over the past two years, and should be considered a top contender for Season 84.

"Pabilisan na lang ng adjustment and consistency ng players. Ang tagal na limited ang practice games, and 'yun pa naman ang kailangan talaga," she added. "But this time, very limited."

The season will start with the traditional rivalry between University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University. George Pascua, head coach of the Lady Tamaraws, admitted that they have very little knowledge about their opponents on Thursday.

"Wala kami talagang idea kung sino 'yung team nila," he said, adding that each squad's system will likely be the difference-maker come game time.

Day 1 of UAAP volleyball ends with the showdown between University of the East and UP.