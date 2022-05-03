PBA to honor standouts in opening of Season 47

Like in 2020, the PBA will hold the Leo Awards during the opening day of its new season. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA plans to hold its awarding ceremony for the outstanding performers of Season 46 alongside the opening rites of Season 47 on June 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The PBA announced through its official website that they intend to duplicate the opening of Season 45 on March 8, 2020. Back then, the outstanding performers of the previous season collected their individual trophies in the Leo Awards, highlighted by June Mar Fajardo claiming a sixth consecutive MVP award.

The All-Filipino Cup opened after the awarding ceremonies with a game between San Miguel and Magnolia.

"It was a great gathering in a great evening enjoyed by everybody, especially the fans. Mas masaya, kaya gusto natin ituloy ang experience na 'yon," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"For this one, it would also be a celebration of sorts dahil muli natin kasama ang mga fans sa opening ceremony pagkatapos na ma-miss natin sila sa panahon ng pandemya," Marcial added. "Kasama tayo sa nagdadasal na sana magtuloy-tuloy na, at hindi na tayo magambala ng pandemya."

The PBA has yet to come out with an official list of candidates for individual awards. However, Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and Magnolia's Calvin Abueva are automatically considered as finalists for MVP honors, after bagging Best Player of the Conference awards in the Governors' Cup and Philippine Cup, respectively.

Other awards to be handed out in the Leo Awards Night are the Mythical Selections, the Rookie of the Year, the Most Improved Player, the Sportsmanship Award and the Best Defensive Selection.

