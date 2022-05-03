NCAA: Perpetual Help, CSB dispute last Final 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) will face off for the remaining Final 4 spot in the NCAA Season 97, Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The winner of the 3 p.m. match will go on to face defending champion and top-ranked Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the Final 4 on Sunday.

The other semi-final pairing pits No. 2 Mapua University and No. 3 San Beda University.

CSB coach Charles Tiu knows that the Blazers, who defeated the Altas, 83-73, on April 9, will need to elevate their level of play.

"They’re on a roll playing with a lot of confidence. Lots of individual talent there. It’s going to be a challenge defending them in this game. And the elimination game means nothing now," said Tiu of Perpetual Help.

Kim Aurin has been sensational as of late, as the 6-foot-2 forward bailed the Altas from the brink in the past two games. Mark Omega has also been solid for Perpetual, while Jielo Razon and Lean Martel are also producing their usual numbers.

In contrast, CSB's top options -- Will Gozum and Robi Nayve -- are coming off a difficult game against San Beda. The pair combined for just 5-of-27 shooting in the Blazers' 57-63 loss to the Red Lions.

Tiu is hoping to get another strong game from Miggy Corteza, who fired a career-high 24 points in their elimination round conquest of the Altas.

CSB last made it to the Final 4 in 2002. The Altas, for their part, are determined to make a return trip to the Final 4 after missing the bus in 2019.

