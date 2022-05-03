Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Meynardo Montealegre is flanked by 31st Chef de Mission and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, and wife Karla Fernandez joined by PSC and Embassy staff at the Philippine Embassy in Hanoi on Sunday.



Ramon Fernandez, the country's chef de mission to the 31st Southeast Asian Games, on Monday led a courtesy visit to Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre at the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam.

It was the highlight of Team Philippines' first day in the country after arriving in Hanoi on Sunday night.

Fernandez, also a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), was well-received by Montealegre and they discussed the country's participation in the upcoming SEA Games.

"We are very happy and grateful for your support to Team Philippines," Fernandez told the ambassador, who assured the sports official that they are ready to support the national athletes.

Montealegre also assured Fernandez that Team Philippines has a home in Hanoi, and that they will enjoy the support of a very active Filipino community in the city. The ambassador revealed that Filipino residents from as far as Ho Chi Minh City have been inquiring about tickets as well as how they can support and watch the team.

There are around 7,000 documented Filipinos in Vietnam.

Fernandez turned over the list of the members of the whole Philippine Delegation to the ambassador for their reference and to symbolize the delegation being in the care of the Philippine mission in Vietnam.

Joining Fernandez in the visit to the embassy were: PSC deputy executive director for finance and administration Merlita Ibay, and staff Maria Luisa Ner, Caroline Tobias, Michelle Balunan, Sharon Llameda and Malyn Bamba.

The two deputy chefs de mission, Carl Sembrano and Pearl Managuelod, joined the first part of the delegation registration meetings for Team Philippines which started Monday and still ongoing by Tuesday.