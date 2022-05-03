Ateneo to call all sports teams 'Blue Eagles'

Starting March, all Ateneo teams -- including its women's volleyball squad -- will be referred to as Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- All sports teams of the Ateneo de Manila University will be called "Blue Eagles" from now on, regardless of gender or grade level.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABS-CBN News that all of the university's teams -- from grade school to the collegiate level -- will be referred to as Blue Eagles.

The change will be reflected as soon as Thursday when the Ateneo women's volleyball team opens its campaign in the UAAP Season 84 tournament, where the team will be referred to as the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Per the source, the decision was finalized in March.

More details are expected to be released by the university soon.

