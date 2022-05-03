UP center Malick Diouf celebrates after they defeated Ateneo in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Long before he helped the University of the Philippines (UP) pull off an upset against Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP, Senegalese center Malick Diouf already knew what it takes to defeat the Blue Eagles.

Diouf was part of the last team to defeat Ateneo before the defending champions suffered an 84-83 loss to the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 84 last Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That setback for the Blue Eagles happened not in the UAAP, but in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup finals, where they dropped a 77-74 decision to the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions. Diouf was the star center for that CEU team, and he netted 23 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, two steals and two blocks in that victory.

Ateneo still went on to win the PBA D-League finals series in four games, comfortably beating the Scorpions in the next two contests.

But Diouf showed on Sunday that the lessons from that game in June 2019 remained with him, as he played his best game for the Fighting Maroons to help them end the Blue Eagles' 39-game winning streak in the UAAP.

The center scored a UAAP career-high 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds -- including a crucial board in the final 30 seconds after the Maroons forced a miss on Ateneo guard SJ Belangel. He also had four assists, a steal, and a block in over 28 minutes.

"That was a good game, we totally enjoyed [it]. The joy was there. We just followed the instruction of the coach, we played our system, and we defended very well. The offense also was great," Diouf said afterward.

"I'm so happy right now," beamed the center, who was all smiles at the free throw line when he looked to ice the game with a little over a second to go. Diouf bricked both charities, but also secured the board to ensure that Ateneo wouldn't get another shot off.

He more than held his own against Ateneo center Ange Kouame, who had 21 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three blocks of his own as well.

After the game, Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin acknowledged that Diouf's performance was a massive factor in their defeat.

"You gotta really give Diouf a lot of credit for the game he played. He was outstanding around the basket," said Baldwin. "Ange was, too, but at the end of the day, we let Diouf have a little bit too much room and space."

"It hurt us, it cost us," he added.

The Fighting Maroons ended the UAAP Season 84 elimination round with a 12-2 win-loss record, and will play third-seeded De La Salle University in the Final 4. UP will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.