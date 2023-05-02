UAAP: UST, Adamson to contest girls' beach volley title

UST is headed to the girls' beach volleyball finals where they will play Adamson. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University finished first and second in the eliminations, respectively, to enter the Finals of the UAAP Season 85 high school girls' beach volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Sands SM By The Bay.

Grydelle Matibag and Sofia Payara withstood De La Salle-Zobel's Lorien Gamboa and Aislinn Alemaña's second-set fightback to hack out a 21-13, 23-21 win, giving the Junior Tigresses a five-match sweep of the elims.

The Baby Falcons ended up with a 4-1 record after Shaina Nitura and Felicity Sagaysay fended off National University Nazareth School's Kizil Quijote and Mariska Barroga's second-set uprising to score a 21-18, 23-21 victory.

UST and Adamson will compete for the championship title at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Junior Tigresses defeated the Baby Falcons 21-18, 21-17 in their elimination round duel on Monday.

The Junior Lady Spikers finished with a 3-2 record to achieve a podium finish.

Far Eastern University-Diliman's Lovely Lopez and Gracela Villanueva capped off the season with back-to-back victories after a 21-14, 21-11 conquest of Ateneo's Christen Quimpo and Lian Garcia.

The Baby Tamaraws placed fourth at 2-3, followed by the Bullpups (1-4) and the Blue Eagles (0-5).



