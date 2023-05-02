UAAP: FEU, NU lead way in boys' beach volleyball

John Wayne Dionela and Eugene Gloria of NU are 3-0 in UAAP boys' beach volleyball. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman and National University Nazareth School remain undefeated after sweeping separate foes in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys beach volleyball eliminations, Monday at Sands SM By The Bay.

Kyle Tandoc and Cedrick Calimlim topped De La Salle-Zobel's Jamie Ang and Robert Flores, 21-10, 21-8, to give the Baby Tamaraws a 3-0 record.

Not to be outdone were the Bullpups, as John Wayne Dionela and Eugene Gloria made quick work of Ateneo's Tim Batac and Kim Mendoza, 22-20, 21-11, to also improve to 3-0.

FEU-Diliman and NUNS dispute the solo lead at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Idle University of Santo Tomas sits in third spot with a 2-1 record. The Junior Tiger Sands, bannered by Kenneth Salvador and Ron Poja, will take on the Blue Eagles and the Baby Tamaraws on Tuesday.

Adamson University rose to 2-2 as Brandy Clemente and Germaine Barroga clipped University of the East's Jan Macam and Anrhil Cuadra, 21-12, 23-21.

The Junior Warriors dropped to 1-2.

Ateneo, which started the afternoon with a 21-12, 21-18 decision over De La Salle-Zobel, has a 1-3 slate.

