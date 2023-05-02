The De La Salle Lady Spikers finished with a 13-1 record after the elimination round. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Even after topping the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers are still focused on their improvement.

The Lady Spikers finished with a 13-1 record, with a four-set loss to University of Santo Tomas (UST) the lone blemish on their slate. They entered the Final 4 as the No. 1 seed and will have a twice-to-beat advantage against the Golden Tigresses in the semifinals.

"Natapos 'yung eliminations namin, marami din po kaming kailangan pa i-improve moving forward sa semis," said La Salle rookie Angel Canino after their straight sets victory over the University of the East (UE) to end the elimination round.

Canino had 13 points in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win for La Salle, as they needed just an hour and 31 minutes to dismiss the Lady Warriors.

Alleiah Malaluan, who had six points off the bench against UE, said that despite the comfortable win, they "need to work on things." "Parang hindi pa naman perfect 'yung game namin, so we need to practice more and work hard for it, lalo na parating na 'yung semis," she added.

Against the only team to beat them in the elimination round, the Lady Spikers are aiming to reach another level in the Final 4. UST stunned La Salle, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, when they played last April 2 behind a 29-point explosion from Eya Laure.

"Kahit na Final 4, we need to work hard still. Kailangan naming panghawakan kung ano 'yung standing namin ngayon," Malaluan stressed. "Hindi pa naman 'yan 100% ng La Salle, kaya may malalabas pa kami."

This is the first time since Season 80 that La Salle will enter the Final 4 as the top seed. The Lady Spikers were the No. 3 seed in Season 81, the same year that their streak of 10 straight finals appearances ended. Last season, they were the No. 2 seed and lost to National University in the championship series.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.