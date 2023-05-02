Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger and San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo are automatic MVP contenders. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Barangay Ginebra tandem of Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger, along with San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, will contest the top individual award at the end of the PBA season.

The three are automatically candidates for Most Valuable Player honors after winning the Best Player of the Conference award in separate instances.

Fajardo was the BPC in the All-Filipino Cup, while Thompson took the award in the Commissioner's Cup. Standhardinger was the most recent winner, having won the honor in the season-ending Governors' Cup.

Already a six-time Most Valuable Player, Fajardo became eligible for the honor once again after playing in 46 of 59 games in the PBA season, thus meeting the criteria to be an official candidate.

Thompson is the reigning MVP.

A fourth or fifth candidate can be added to the list of contenders, if they amassed enough statistical points throughout the PBA season, the league said through its website.

The winner -- to be determined via voting among the players and the PBA media -- will be unveiled ahead of the opening ceremony of the next season.

"Itutuloy na natin ang bagong tradition na sabay ang Leo Awards sa opening ng susunod na season. Ito ay para sa fans. Mas masaya ang fans dito dahil halos lahat ay present sa set-up na ito," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

The league's 48th season is expected to tip off in October, after the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Asian Games.