SMB's Ross, Ginebra's Gray join Gilas camp for SEA Games

San Miguel's Chris Ross and Ginebra's Jeremiah Gray. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Eleven PBA players and four amateurs have joined the Gilas Pilipinas camp in Calamba for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Leading the way are Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, Christian Standhardinger and Jeremiah Gray, along with the San Miguel trio of CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, and Chris Ross.

Gray and Ross were not included in the provisional list of Filipino athletes that the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) made available to the media on Monday.

Other pros in camp at the Inspire Sports Academy are: TNT's Calvin Oftana, Meralco's Chris Newsome and Aaron Black, NLEX's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino.

The collegiate stars in camp are incoming Ateneo de Manila University rookie Mason Amos, Adamson University's Jerom Lastimosa, and De La Salle University's Ben and Michael Phillips.

The Phillips brothers and Lastimosa were also not included in the POC's initial list, which was submitted to the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee months ahead of the competition. Changes can still be made to the lineup before the Philippines submits its final 12-man roster to the technical committee on May 7.

Gilas Pilipinas is trying to reclaim the gold medal in the SEA Games after a disappointing campaign in Hanoi last year where they ceded the men's basketball crown to Indonesia.

They open their campaign on May 9 in Pool A against Malaysia, followed by Cambodia on May 11 and Singapore on May 13.

Meanwhile, TNT's Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores, and Joseph Sedurifa make up the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad.

They, too, are trying to reclaim the gold after settling for bronze in Hanoi.