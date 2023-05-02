The Philippine indoor hockey teams continue to struggle in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, with both the men's and women's squads bowing to Malaysia on Tuesday in Cambodia.

The women's team was dealt a 12-0 demolition by Malaysia at the Dinosaur Park Hall at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center, their second straight defeat of the SEA Games.

Malaysia scored two goals in a two-minute span in the opening quarter to set the tone for the contest.

The men's team were later beaten by Malaysia, 19-0, at the same venue.

Malaysia scored a whopping eight goals in the third quarter to highlight their big victory over the Philippines.

Both Philippine teams are 0-2 in indoor hockey.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is still in the hunt in ouk chaktrang (chess) after the tandem of Women's Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Women's Fide Master Shania Mae Mendoza defeated Laos, 1-0.

Frayna won both of her assignments in the women's doubles 60-minute while Mendoza had a win and a draw.

In men's triples 60-minute, the Philippines lost to the host nation on Tuesday morning.

The indoor hockey teams play again on Wednesday, this time taking on Indonesia at the same venue.

Action in ouk chaktrang will continue at the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

