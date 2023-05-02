Dov Cariño scored deep into stoppage time as the Philippine men's under-22 team snatched a 1-1 draw against Cambodia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Tuesday night at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Cariño rose highest to meet a pass from Harry Nuñez, and his header sailed past the Cambodian goal-keeper.

The result gave the young Azkals their first point in Group A of the men's football competition, after opening their SEA Games campaign last Saturday with a 0-3 loss to Indonesia.

It was an emotional goal for the Azkals who battled the hosts in a tense match, with defender Santiago Rublico getting a yellow card after 18 minutes.

Cambodia went ahead in the 26th minute thanks to Ky Rina, who fired from outside the box off a pass from his captain, Sieng Chanthea.

Tempers flared repeatedly throughout the match and goal-keeper Quincy Kammeraad left his post close to the hour mark to help calm his teammates down after a foul on a Cambodian player. The young Azkals pressed aggressively for an equalizer towards the end of the match, with Pocholo Bugas and Rublico sending their attempts over the bar.

It was Cariño, who came in as an 83rd minute substitute for Dennis Chung, who netted the Azkals' first goal in the SEA Games with his effort in the 90+3' mark.

The draw keeps the Azkals' hopes of advancing into the semis alive. They play again on Thursday against Timor-Leste, still at the Olympic Stadium.