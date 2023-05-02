Peter Alfaro was the hero for Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda against EcoOil-La Salle. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Peter Alfaro knocked down the game-winning three-pointer to lift Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda to an 82-79 win over defending champion EcoOil-La Salle, Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

With the Red Lions staring at another near collapse, Alfaro came to the rescue and nailed the go-ahead basket off a Yukien Andrada’s dime in the last 3.9 seconds to lift them to a 1-1 slate in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, following a dismal debut outing last week.

The crucial win atoned for Marinero-San Beda's 94-92 meltdown against the PSP Gymers (1-1) in their first game. They also handed La Salle their first defeat of the tournament and forced a three-way tie behind the unbeaten Perpetual Help Altas (1-0).

"The boys really wanted to win. Nakita naman sa effort and focus nila. Last game’s defeat was heartbreaking but I always tell them to move on. Next play na kami so ito ngayon, they showed that character," said coach Yuri Escueta.

Alfaro finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals to provide a solid lift to Jacob Cortez, who paced the Red Lions anew with 19 points and three rebounds.

Andrada contributed 18 points, four rebounds and two assists, including a booming triple to give Marinero-San Beda a 79-68 lead in the last five minutes only to suffer a near meltdown.

The Red Lions, who also blew a 10-point lead against PSP in the fourth quarter, conceded an 11-0 Green Archers’ closeout highlighted by Raven Cortez’s back-to-back short heaves before Alfaros’ heroics.

Mark Nonoy had 24 while Kevin Quiambao had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Green Archers, who scored an easy 84-62 win over CEU last week but missed the services of Mike and Ben Phillips due to their Gilas Pilipinas commitments.

In the first game of the double-header, Perpetual Help pulled away in the third quarter and never looked behind en route to a 93-82 debut win over PSP Gymers.

The Altas exploded for 32 points in the third frame to take control of the contest after a tight first half.

Arthur Roque chalked up 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of play to banner the balanced attack of the Altas, who also drew 16 points from Cyrus Nitura.

Skipper Jielo Razon and Carlo Ferreras chipped in 13 markers apiece with Mark Omega hauling down 15 rebounds plus six points, a steal and a block.

Jayvee Dela Cruz fired 23 points for the Gymers, who could not essay another come-from-behind win after bridging the gap to as close as five points, 64-69, early in the fourth.

The scores:

MARINERO-SAN BEDA VS LA SALLE

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 82 – Cortez 19, Andrada 18, Tagle 10, Alfaro 10, Puno 7, Payosing 7, Cuntapay 4, Gallego 4, Visser 3, Royo 0, Jopia 0

EcoOil-La Salle 79 – Nonoy 24, Quiambao 20, David 9, Cortez 6, Nelle 6, Escandor 6, Nwankwo 4, Abadam 4, Macalalag 0, Alao 0, Reyes 0, Gollena 0.

Quarterscores: 22-16, 43-41, 67-60, 82-79

PERPETUAL HELP VS PSP GYMERS

Perpetual 93 – Roque 27, Nitura 16, Razon 13, Ferreras 13, Omega 6, Sevilla 6, Movida 3, Ramirez 3 Abis 2, Nunez 2, Pagaran 2, Barcoma 0, Flores 0, Boral 0.

PSP Gymers 82 – Dela Cruz 23, Acuña 16, Bayla 15, Yutuc 7, Gabriel 5, Dino 5, Olegario 3, Mohammad 2, Velchez 2, Soriano 2, Castillo 2.

Quarters: 22-16, 37-37, 69-56, 93-82



