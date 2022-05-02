UP's Ricci Rivero on clutch free throws: 'It was God, it wasn't me'

UP's Ricci Rivero shoots a free throw against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- A grateful Ricci Rivero credited a higher power for his clutch free throws against Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday night.

Rivero had shrugged off some costly turnovers and took charge for the University of the Philippines (UP) in the closing stretch of their game against the Blue Eagles. He drew a foul on Ateneo captain Gian Mamuyac with less than 30 seconds left, then knocked down the go-ahead free throws for an 84-83 UP lead.

The Fighting Maroons held on for the win, flustering Ateneo in their final possession before Malick Diouf secured the crucial rebound. Rivero finished with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, along with four assists and two rebounds to make up for his five turnovers.

"I'm just so happy and I feel so blessed to be able to represent the community who supports us wholeheartedly," said Rivero, after UP ended Ateneo's 39-game winning streak.

"Sa free throws, I'm just thankful siguro kay Papa Jesus kasi Siya naman nag-guide sa akin throughout the game," he added. "We've been practicing that but in-offer ko sa Kanya 'yung two shots na 'yun so that's on Him. That wasn't me, that wasn't on me."

"Ako lang ang ginamit Niyang instruments to make those shots."

His game-winning free throws were redemption for Rivero, whose turnovers helped the Blue Eagles build a slim four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The UP guard took responsibility for his poor passes, noting that he wanted to create shots for his teammates while he struggled from the field.

Still, UP coach Goldwin Monteverde allowed Rivero to call for a clear-out in the crucial possession, and it paid off as the veteran fished for a foul.

"I've always believed in Ricci ever since. 'Yung trust ko sa kanya, talagang malaki, and I think he knows it. The team also trusts him sa mga ganoong situation," Monteverde said.

"I'm very thankful to Coach Gold, siyempre, for giving me that opportunity. But again, that wasn't really all me. It was really God," said Rivero. "I was praying na kung ano man magiging decision namin sa kung anong mangyayari, may it be doon sa timeout or during the game, gamitin niya kami as instruments for that."

"So it was God, it wasn't me."

This isn't the first time that Rivero has deflected credit to a higher power after a game against Ateneo. In Game 2 of the Season 80 finals -- when he was still playing for La Salle -- Rivero had overcome a foul-plagued first half to help the Green Archers seize a come-from-behind victory.

After that game, where he scored 18 points, Rivero said: "Iyong sa second half it wasn't me who played. It was God kasi the whole time na nasa bench ako I was praying lang. I offered everything to God."