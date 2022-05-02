UAAP volleyball to be held in closed-circuit set-up

The UAAP has allowed for a closed-circuit environment in women's volleyball, as opposed to a strict bubble. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament will be held in a closed-circuit set-up, which will allow student-athletes to return home as opposed to staying in a bubble with their team.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag confirmed on Sunday that the league has approved of a less stringent "semi-bubble" for women's volleyball, which opens on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"It will be a home-training [venue]-game venue set-up," he said.

"Pwede na, medically and according to the science," Saguisag said in explaining why they are allowing a closed-circuit environment for volleyball after holding the men's basketball tournament in a strict bubble format.

"We were watching out for a post-Holy Week surge, which is wala. And in Metro Manila, the numbers are really very encouraging," he added. "It's a calculated risk; it's a scientific, calculated risk, if we may."

Those who will be in direct contact with the volleyball players, such as game officials and production staff, will also be part of the closed-circuit, the UAAP executive said. Media personnel are still not allowed to hold face-to-face interviews, and the patron and lower box areas of the MOA Arena are still closed to audiences.

While players are allowed to stay at their homes under this set-up, Saguisag noted that it will still be up to the respective teams to determine if they want to break their bubbles.

"If some schools deem it better to control their athlete, na mag-stay sa training venue, just like a bubble set-up, that's up to them," he said. "What we're saying is we're allowing it, as an organization."

"Pero kasi, some schools are more comfortable na i-quarters pa rin ang atleta nila, so it's up to them," he added. "It's now allowed, but we leave it to the individual member-school. At the end of the day, lookout nila 'yan, not only legally but morally. The schools exercise parental authority over the student-athletes."

All eight teams will see action every game day, which starts at 10 a.m. The first serve of the fourth game is scheduled at 6 p.m.

UAAP volleyball games are set on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, alternating with the Final 4 schedule of men's basketball.