TNT's Vargas re-elected as PBA chairman

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang Giga governor Victorico "Ricky" Vargas has been elected to a fifth straight term as chairman of the PBA Board of Governors.

The PBA announced through its official website on Monday that Vargas was re-elected to his position during the board's annual planning session in Boracay over the weekend.

Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma kept his post as vice chairman, while Phoenix Super LPG's Raymond Zorrilla was elected as treasurer, succeeding Alaska's Dicky Bachmann.

Also part of the executive committee is Atty. Melvin Mendoza as corporate secretary and legal counsel.

The league officials are expected to announce their plans and programs for the upcoming season of the PBA on Wednesday.

"The board had a successful planning session, and the league is excited to execute the plans and programs crafted, looking forward to sustain whatever momentum we've got noong makabalik laro tayo in front of the fans in the last Governors' Cup," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"We are all hoping derechong makabangon at makabawi ang ating bansa mula sa hagupit ng pandemya. The PBA, for our part, will do our best na makapagbigay kasiyahan sa Filipino basketball fans," he added.

The PBA is expected to open its 47th season in June.