Kai Sotto remains integral in 'big picture' for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto will not be playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, but he remains an integral part of the national team program.

This, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas deputy executive director Butch Antonio who shot down any notion that the towering teenager can join the national team in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sotto was not included in the pool of players called up to represent the country in the 31st SEA Games this month by head coach Chot Reyes. However, his arrival in the country after a stint with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League raised questions.

"As far as the SEA Games is concerned, no," Antonio said categorically in a recent appearance in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, when asked about Sotto's participation in the SEA Games.

Antonio also made it clear, however, that they plan for Sotto to be a part of the Gilas Pilipinas program moving forward. The SEA Games is being treated as part of the country's build-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 that the Philippines will co-host with Indonesia and Japan.

Sotto, 19, has long been eyed to be a part of the Gilas team that will play in 2023.

"If he is a part of the big picture, of course he is," Antonio said of Sotto.

Sotto is currently in town after his first season as a professional basketball player, and on Sunday he was part of a mammoth crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena that watched the UAAP Season 84 game between the University of the Philippines and the Ateneo de Manila University.

Sotto is expected to shift his full focus on his preparations for the NBA Rookie Draft soon, after officially throwing his name into the proceedings.

Antonio assured that Sotto has the full backing of the SBP as he attempts to become the first homegrown Filipino player to be drafted in the NBA.

"If he makes it, it will be great. It will be an honor for all of us if he makes it to the NBA [as the] first homegrown Filipino," he said.