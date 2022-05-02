Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. missed Nagoya's game against Ryukyu on Sunday. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. sat out a second straight game but this time the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins couldn't pull off an upset against the top-ranked Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Ryukyu vented its ire on Nagoya and secured an 88-68 triumph on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena, snapping the Diamond Dolphins' six-game winning streak in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Nagoya pulled off a 73-67 upset of the Golden Kings on Saturday even without Parks, but failed to complete a weekend sweep of the top team in the Western Conference. The Diamond Dolphins dropped to 32-14 ahead of their final elimination round game.

They are safely through to the B.League playoffs as the No. 3 team in the West. Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 18 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort.

Ryukyu got 27 points from Dwayne Evans, while Jack Cooley had a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Former Meralco import Allen Durham added 16 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos contributed six points, six steals, and three rebounds as the Toyama Grouses escaped with an 81-78 victory against the Seahorses Mikawa, also on Sunday at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Grouses led by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter but had to survive a spirited fightback from the Seahorses, who got within a point with 11 seconds left off a three-pointer by Ryogo Sumino.

But Toshiki Kamisawa sank two free throws in their next possession, and the Grouses' defense held firm in the closing seconds to secure their 23rd win of the season against 34 losses. Toyama snapped a two-game skid.

Former TNT import Joshua Smith led the way for Toyama with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting, along with 12 rebounds. Brice Johnson (13 points, 12 boards) also had a double-double.

A solid game from Thirdy Ravena wasn't enough to keep the San-En NeoPhoenix from absorbing an 88-85 defeat to the Shinshu Brave Warriors on Sunday.

Ravena had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes, while Elias Harris top-scored with 23 points. But their efforts couldn't keep the NeoPhoenix from suffering a sixth consecutive defeat, dropping them to 10-45 in the season.

Former Adamson University and National University center Matthew Aquino went scoreless in a six-second stint for Shinshu, which improved to 25-26.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras exploded for 21 points on top of seven rebounds and two assists, but Niigata Albirex BB still fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 85-79.

Paras made eight of 21 shots and Jeff Ayres tallied 34 points and 16 rebounds, as Niigata lost for the 15th consecutive game. They now have a 5-44 record in the season.

Gunma was led by Trey Jones, with 26 points in the contest.