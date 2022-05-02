UST's Eya Laure and FEU's Lycha Ebon are among the players who will return to action in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After seeing their campaigns cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, UAAP women's volleyball teams are raring to get back in action in Season 84.

The UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament starts on May 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with all eight teams seeing action every game day. Unlike the men's basketball tournament, which started behind closed doors, fans will be immediately welcome to watch women's volleyball.

For the players and coaches, the tournament can't start soon enough. In 2020, the volleyball tournament only ran for four playdates before it was put on hold due to the onset of the pandemic. Six teams played two games each, while De La Salle University and Adamson University managed just a game each.

"We're very glad we're back," said Adamson coach Lerma Giron, whose players lost to National University (NU) in their first and only game of Season 84. "It's nice to see you again and we're excited."

"Excited" was the word of the day for UAAP coaches and players during Sunday's preseason first conference at the Mall of Asia Arena, with even league officials professing their readiness for the volleyball season to start.

"Iba ang fanbase, iba 'yung laro… The game itself is fast, iba 'yung excitement," said UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag. "Personally, I'm very, very excited."

Ateneo de Manila University coach Oliver Almadro said that the past two-and-a-half years were difficult for the volleyball players, who were mired in uncertainty while the UAAP was on hold.

"Hindi namin alam ang gagawin namin," he admitted. "Thank you, that they decided to push through with UAAP volleyball. Of course, medyo nerbyos because two and a half years na walang UAAP, but we'll get through it with the help of everybody."

"I hope the games will be intriguing as usual," said Godfrey Okumu of the University of the Philippines (UP). "We are ready to go."

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo echoed Almadro in saying that there were some nerves among the players and coaches, but they are also looking ahead with plenty of optimism.

"Hopefully, maging maganda ang season, no injuries," he said.

There will be plenty of new faces both on the court and on the sidelines for the eight teams, with many veterans exiting in Season 82. Notably, the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles lost Kat Tolentino, Jho Maraguinot, Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte and will now be led by Faith Nisperos.

For University of Santo Tomas (UST), Eya Laure missed out on a chance to play an entire season with older sister EJ, and is now tasked to spearhead the Golden Tigresses in their bid to return to the finals.

La Salle is expected to feature a tall and talented line-up but will have no player with championship experience after setter Michelle Cobb opted to forego her final season of eligibility.

Opening the season is the showdown between UST and Far Eastern University at 10 a.m., followed by NU and Adamson at 12 noon, then the rivalry game between La Salle and Ateneo at 4 p.m. UP and University of the East will close out the first quadruple header of the season at 6 p.m.