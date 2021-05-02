Volleyball: Palou says national team pool can train in PVL bubble

MANILA - The Philippine national team can continue training even with its senior players competing in the upcoming conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

PVL President Ricky Palou revealed that they have proposed to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) that the national team pool be allowed to train while inside the league's bubble. The PVL hopes to start its first conference as a professional league by late June or early July, in a biosecure environment.

Majority of the players invited by the PNVF to try out for the national team also play in the PVL. However, only 16 of the 40 invitees attended the brief tryout held in Subic last Wednesday.

"The club teams are fully supporting the plans of the national federation for the national team," Palou told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on his "Power and Play" sports show, Saturday.

"What we've actually proposed to the federation, is that while the PVL bubble is going on, we'd like the national team players to also be present," he said. "So that at the same time, the coaching staff will be able to train and have practices with all the national team pool, the members of the pool."

"So what we're saying is, while the PVL is ongoing, the players of the national team, the pool, they can continue practicing daily, if that's what the coaching staff wants."

The national team can even have practice games against the PVL teams while inside the bubble, according to Palou.

Ramon "Tats" Suzara, the president of the PNVF, previously said that the 16 players who attended last week's tryouts are assured of a spot in the national team "in principle." However, Tony Boy Liao, who heads the federation's national team commission, stressed that this will still be discussed as he believes the national team will need its "stars" if it hopes to win in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Several players from Creamline, Choco Mucho, and F2 Logistics were invited to the tryouts but did not attend, including national team mainstays like Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, and Jia Morado.

Palou says that Suzara has already agreed, again "in principle," to having the national team pool train even while inside the PVL bubble.

"Being able to practice with the club teams will do them really good," said Palou, who pointed out that this was the set-up they did for the men's national team ahead of the 2019 SEA Games. Then, the squad competed in the Spikers' Turf in order to sharpen their chemistry and cohesion ahead of the regional tilt.

"That really helped them develop teamwork and coordination, so it did the team good. You know the result of that, the men's national team landed a silver medal," he said.

The PVL has also opted not to hold a second conference this year, as it will likely coincide with the SEA Games in November.

Moreover, holding a Reinforced Conference is unlikely as Palou is unsure if they can recruit imports given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We probably won't have time to have a second conference," he said. "This year, we don't think we'll be able to bring in imports also."

"Our Reinforced Conference will probably be moved to sometime next year."

