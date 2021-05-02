PVL targets late June or early July opening for first professional conference

PVL President Ricky Palou. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is planning to start its first conference as a professional outfit by late June or early July, with 12 teams playing in a bubble environment.

PVL president Ricky Palou said on the "Power and Play" sports show on Saturday that they remain on schedule to open by the second half of the year, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're technically allowed to conduct our tournament," Palou told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala. "We're preparing for this. We don't see any problems with GAB. In fact, the Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra is very excited to see our conference get going."

"We're working on this, we're fixing all the details. We're actually looking at the last week of June, or the first week of July to start the conference," he added.

"Right now, those are the plans, unless something again happens."

The PVL was planning for a May start, having welcomed several teams from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) into the fold in March. The clubs already started their small group training sessions, but they were forced to stop when Metro Manila and nearby provinces were placed under enhanced community quarantine last month due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14, leading some clubs to hold their training camps in other provinces.

According to Palou, they are planning on holding a single conference that will last for seven to eight weeks. The competition will be a single round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

They are planning to hold three games a day in order to finish the conference within two months.

"We were actually looking at having two games a day. But we said that will take about eight to 10 weeks. So we said that in a bubble situation, that would be very difficult for all the players, as well as the people involved in running the bubble tournament," Palou explained.

As for the location of their bubble, this remains under consideration. Inspire Sports Academy, which has hosted the training camp of several national teams, is one of their options. The league is also looking at Subic, which recently hosted the tryout of the national volleyball teams.

"There are other areas we're also looking at. We're still finding out the cost so we can compare where, which venue to go to," said Palou.

"The teams are very supportive," he assured. "Everybody wants to start the games. The fans are waiting for the games, the players are very anxious to get into competition, and the club teams are very supportive of a bubble tournament at this point in time."

The PVL cancelled all of its competitions last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: