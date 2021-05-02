NBA: Cole Anthony's last-second trey carries Magic past Grizzlies

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) celebrates after shooting the game winning shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Amway Center. Mike Watters, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Rookie Cole Anthony swished a deep 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to cap his season-best 26 points and provide the Orlando Magic with a 112-111 comeback victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Anthony's dramatic shot over Memphis' Kyle Anderson was the finishing touch as the Magic overcame a 20-point deficit to split the back-to-back with the Grizzlies.

Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 24 points and Dwayne Bacon added 23 as Orlando (20-44) won for just the third time in the past 16 games. Rookie R.J. Hampton tallied a season-high 18 points to help the Magic snap a nine-game home losing streak.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for Memphis, and he knocked down an 18-footer with seven seconds left to give the Grizzlies (32-31) a 111-109 lead.

Ja Morant recorded 22 points and seven assists, Anderson scored 21 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis.

The Grizzlies beat the Magic 92-75 on Friday night in Memphis.

Orlando trailed by 20 midway through the third quarter but caught the Grizzlies at 109 with 1:16 left after Hampton and Wagner drained 3-pointers. Brooks' go-ahead shot didn't give Memphis a reprieve as the rookie Anthony made his fourth 3-pointer to win it.

Memphis held a 55-37 rebounding edge and made 45.8 percent of its shots, including 10 of 29 from 3-point range.

The Magic connected on 44.7 percent of their shots and were 11 of 25 from behind the arc. Anthony also contributed eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Grizzlies led by 14 at halftime and continued to the stronger team for most of the third quarter.

Anderson connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and Valanciunas added a basket during an 8-0 surge as Memphis stretched its lead to 77-57 with 5:57 left in the quarter.

The Grizzlies still led by 17 after Jaren Jackson Jr.'s basket with 2:44 remaining before Orlando ripped off nine straight points to move within eight. Memphis led 85-76 entering the final stanza.

The Magic pulled within six early in the fourth quarter before Tyus Jones' 3-pointer and De'Anthony Melton's basket lifted the Grizzlies' lead to 91-80 with 9:09 to play.

Xavier Tillman's basket gave Memphis a 102-95 advantage with 4:48 left, before Orlando controlled play down the stretch.

Brooks scored 14 first-half points as Memphis took a 60-46 lead at the break.

