National team will need stars to win in SEA Games, say PNVF's Liao

PNVF president Tats Suzara addresses the players who tried out for the women's national volleyball team. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite Tats Suzara's firm "no tryout, no national team" pronouncement, the head of the volleyball federation's national team commission insists that the Philippines will still need its stars come the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) held its tryouts last week, in an effort to kickstart preparations for the SEA Games in Vietnam later this year. While the tryouts for the men's and beach volleyball teams were well-attended, only 16 of the 40 players invited showed up for the tryouts for the women's squad.

Suzara, president of the PNVF, would later make it clear that those who missed the tryouts on Wednesday essentially forfeited their slots in the national team should their excuse not be considered valid. Among those who missed the tryouts were mainstays of past squads including Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, and Jia Morado.

In an interview on "Power and Play" on Saturday, the head of the national team commission, Tony Boy Liao, said that these stars will still be needed for the SEA Games.

"According to the president, Tats Suzara, 'yung kanyang no tryouts, no national team. Actually, I think, for him that's his idea," said Liao. "But still, it would still be the Executive Board who will decide on all of these things."

"Madami kasing mga stars na hindi nasali diyan eh. So if I think na gustong makapag-medalya ang Pilipinas sa coming SEA Games, eh kailangan talaga isali 'yung mga stars na hindi nasali, para lang talagang maging malakas ang national team natin," he said.

Jaja Santiago, fresh off a history-making campaign with Ageo Medics in Japan, attended the tryouts last Wednesday in Subic. Also present were Abigail Marano, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, and Eya Laure, veterans of the 2019 SEA Games.

Other pros who attended were Iris Tolenada, Dell Palomata, and Ria Meneses. Eight other amateurs showed up, namely: Kamille Cal, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Faith Nisperos, Imee Hernandez, and Bernadette Pepito.

Some players were excused for their absences, like Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy who are still abroad. Some players -- including Morado -- explained that they begged off due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suzara, however, had stressed the need to start their preparations for upcoming competitions.

"Everyone of us are really afraid. The players, the coaches, the staff, all these types of things. But we have to push through with the timeline," he said of concerns about the health crisis.

Liao acknowledged that the timing of the tryout was awkward, because of the situation with the pandemic. He also noted that several teams are already training in their own "bubbles" and found it difficult to break camp just to attend a one-day tryout.

"As you know, 'yung protocol ng bubble training, if they're already in the bubble training and they go out and attend the tryouts, when they go back sa bubble training, they will again have their health protocol. So when they go back sa kanilang bubble training, baka wala sila ng mga seven days. So mapuputol naman 'yung training nila with their club teams," he explained.

"At the same time, natakot sila na baka mahawa sila, mahawa 'yung pamilya nila, mahawa 'yung mga kakampi nila. Kaya siguro, that's what they decided, na 'wag ng umattend ng tryouts."

Nonetheless, Liao believes that these stars will still find their way to the national team. The coaching staff, led by Odjie Mamon, had deliberated on the composition of the team on Saturday, with a decision expected this coming week.

"If we really want to win a medal in the coming Southeast Asian Games, we have to send the best, the best team that we have," Liao stressed.

