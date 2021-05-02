Kai Sotto has 'all the tools,' says former PBA import Lester Prosper

Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto and Indonesia's Lester Prosper. FIBA.basketball

MANILA - Former PBA import Lester Prosper, now a naturalized player for Indonesia, said he is impressed with Filipino teenager Kai Sotto after training with him in Miami.

Prosper and Sotto work out with noted trainer Stanley Remy, who counts among his clients Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond. The 18-year-old has also trained with former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire.

Speaking on the East Asia Super League's Clubhouse platform, Prosper expressed his belief that Sotto is worthy of all the hype.

"Coach Stan puts Kai on my team when we do five-on-five scrimmages, so I can mentor him," said Prosper, as quoted by Quinito Henson of The Philippine Star. "Trust me -- skills-wise, Kai has all the tools."

"I'm seeing him firsthand, dunking on two people, working hard," he added.

Sotto has been continuously training in Miami since he split from the NBA G League's Ignite program in February. Recently, he announced that he will play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), where he hopes to hone his skills further ahead of the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.

Prosper, who played for the TerraFirma Dyip franchise in 2019, says Sotto has room to improve and their trainer has been focusing on those areas. Still, it is undeniable that Sotto is already a high-caliber player despite being only 18 years old.

"Coach Stan wants him to be more aggressive, to be a beast, to learn how to handle the bore more, to shoot the three better," Prosper said.

"(But) the Philippines got a good one," he added. "I can't wait 'til he's 23. It's scary."

While they train together now, Prosper and Sotto expect to face off soon, likely in the FIBA Asia Cup in August where Sotto has committed to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas. Prosper expects to play for Indonesia in the upcoming qualifiers in Clark this June.

The 32-year-old forward was naturalized in 2020 and made his debut for Indonesia in November, putting up 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-76 demolition of Thailand.

