UAAP: UST girls still perfect in high school beach volley

University of Santo Tomas' Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag are unbeaten in the elimination round. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas' Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag defeated Adamson University's Shaina Nitura and Felicity Sagaysay, 21-18, 21-17, moving closer to completing a five-match sweep of the UAAP Season 85 high school girls' beach volleyball eliminations at Sands SM By The Bay on Monday.

Despite a slow start in the second set, Progella and Matibag managed to extend the Junior Tigresses' perfect run to four matches while handing the Baby Falcons their first loss after a 3-0 start.

UST will aim for a place in the one-match championship against De La Salle's Lorien Gamboa and Aislinn Alemaña on the final day of eliminations at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Finals are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Gamboa and Alemaña are tied with Nitura and Sagaysay at 3-1 after defeating Ateneo's Christen Quimpo and Lian Garcia, 21-10, 21-5.

Adamson will play National University Nazareth School's Kizil Quijote and Mariska Barroga at 3 p.m. The Baby Falcons started the day with a 21-6, 21-4 win over the Blue Eagles' Quimpo and Abby Martija.

After three consecutive losses, Far Eastern University-Diliman earned its first win when Lovely Lopez and Gracela Villanueva defeated Quijote and Barroga, 21-13, 21-16.

The Lady Bullpups' record is now 1-3.

The high school beach volleyball is now included in the general championship tally.