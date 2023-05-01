Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UST girls still perfect in high school beach volley

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2023 06:53 PM

University of Santo Tomas' Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag are unbeaten in the elimination round. UAAP Media.
University of Santo Tomas' Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag are unbeaten in the elimination round. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas' Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag defeated Adamson University's Shaina Nitura and Felicity Sagaysay, 21-18, 21-17, moving closer to completing a five-match sweep of the UAAP Season 85 high school girls' beach volleyball eliminations at Sands SM By The Bay on Monday.

Despite a slow start in the second set, Progella and Matibag managed to extend the Junior Tigresses' perfect run to four matches while handing the Baby Falcons their first loss after a 3-0 start.

UST will aim for a place in the one-match championship against De La Salle's Lorien Gamboa and Aislinn Alemaña on the final day of eliminations at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Finals are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Gamboa and Alemaña are tied with Nitura and Sagaysay at 3-1 after defeating Ateneo's Christen Quimpo and Lian Garcia, 21-10, 21-5.

Adamson will play National University Nazareth School's Kizil Quijote and Mariska Barroga at 3 p.m. The Baby Falcons started the day with a 21-6, 21-4 win over the Blue Eagles' Quimpo and Abby Martija.

After three consecutive losses, Far Eastern University-Diliman earned its first win when Lovely Lopez and Gracela Villanueva defeated Quijote and Barroga, 21-13, 21-16.

The Lady Bullpups' record is now 1-3.

The high school beach volleyball is now included in the general championship tally.

Read More:  beach volleyball   UAAP   UAAP Season 85   UAAP beach volleyball   UST  

BRAND NEWS