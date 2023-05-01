UAAP: Rosillo, Edding commit to Soaring Falcons

Adamson coach Nash Racela with Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Two of Adamson's homegrown guards will stay home in San Marcelino, as Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding have committed to play collegiate basketball with the Soaring Falcons.

Soaring Falcons coach Nash Racela welcomed the commitment of the two guards as this continues the synergy between the juniors and seniors basketball programs in Adamson.

"This is big for the continuity of our program. We are aware of how other programs do their recruitment and we want to do it another way. That's why we put so much importance in our high school program in the hope that they will transition smoothly to our seniors team," he said.

Rosillo, 19, is a 5-foot-8 playmaker from Placer, Surigao del Norte who was ranked no. 9 in this year's NBTC rankings after posting 13.79 points, 4.14 rebounds, 2.43 assists, 1.5 steals in 25 minutes.

On the other hand, Edding, 20, is a 6-foot-1 skipper from Zamboanga City who was no. 23 in the aforementioned rankings and averaged 10.92 points, 7.77 rebounds, 4.62 assists, 2.46 steals in 25 minutes.

The two bannered Adamson to the top seed of the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball tournament and pushed the Mike Fermin-coached Baby Falcons to their first Finals appearance in 20 years.

They will have their full five playing years and are eligible to play in UAAP Season 86.

"We're excited to see what Peter and Mat will do at the college level and we have faith that they will be better with the Soaring Falcons," said Racela.

Aside from Rosillo and Edding, Adamson previously added 6-foot Fil-Am guard Mathew Montebon from Newark Memorial High School in California, as well as transferee Eli Ramos from Ateneo.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.