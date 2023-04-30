UAAP: FEU boys, NU girls rule high school 3x3 tourney

National University Nazareth School dominated the UAAP Season 85 3x3 girls' tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman's boys' team and National University Nazareth School girls' squad on Sunday completed their dominant runs in the inaugural UAAP High School 3x3 Basketball tournament.

The Baby Tamaraws grounded National University Nazareth School in the boys' final, 17-11, while the Lady Bullpups romped past University of Santo Tomas, 19-10, to rule their side of the tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Initially, the Baby Tamaraws lineup was supposed to have Luke Felipe and Dwyne Miranda instead of JR Pasaol and Jedric Daa. But injuries changed the plans of Tamaraws head coach Mau Belen.

"I'll let you guys know a little secret. We practiced for almost a month but we had a different four. Unfortunately, some injuries happened and we needed to do some changes," said Belen, who is also the architect of the TNT dynasty in PBA 3x3.

"JR only practiced for two days with us. But I know they will mix well. The most alarming for me was how they can adapt to the 3x3 but as you can see, 5-0. Muka namang naka-adapt sila," she continued.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs had a tough week that started with them competing in the Palarong Pambansa-NCR Qualifiers.

"Just so proud of the girls dahil coming into this tournament, galing pa kami sa Palarong Pambansa-NCR from Monday to Friday," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Camilla Escoto.

"This is not about me or anyone behind the scenes, this is a testament to the determination of our girls," she expressed.

But those factors did not stop either team from dominating.

In the boys' final, the Baby Tamaraws held a slim 6-4 lead midway through the game before Pasaol kickstarted a momentum-shifting 7-1 spurt capped by a Daa layup.

It was all FEU-D from there as they zoned in on reigning 5-on-5 MVP Reinhard Jumamoy, limiting him to just three points on 2-of-14 shooting in the finale.

The FEU-Diliman boys' team ruled the UAAP Season 85 3x3 tournament. UAAP Media.

Pasaol led the way for the Baby Tamaraws with six points and five rebounds while Kirby Mongcopa and VJ Pre chipped in five and four points, respectively.

"Siyempre masaya dahil sa huling pagkakataon, nakasama ko ang mga lagi kong kasama sa paglabasa, sa hirap, at sa ginhawa," said Pasaol, who was crowned Boys' 3x3 MVP after averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in the two-day demonstration event.

"Ngayon, nakasama ko pa sa first-ever 3x3 champions sa juniors. Nagpapasalamat din ako kay Coach Mau dahil pinalaro pa niya ako. Out na talaga ako pero hinanap pa niya talaga ako," the younger brother of former Philippine No. 2-ranked 3x3 player Alvin added.

For their part, the Lady Bulldogs started their side of the final with a scorching 11-0 run that clearly befuddled the Junior Tigresses.

Cielo Pagdulagan provided the spark in the run that lasted for four minutes and 13 seconds while BJ Villarin capped the rally with a corner deuce.

UST could not recover from there as NUNS cruised to the championship.

Villarin was the top scorer for the Lady Bullpups with six points built on two deuces while Pagdulagan got five points and nine rebounds. Alicia Villanueva and NIcole Abong chipped in four points apiece as well.

The Junior Tigresses shot a combined 8-of-25 from the field, including 0-of-9 from deep.

Pagdulagan, a Grade 11 winger, was hailed as Girls 3x3 MVP after putting up numbers of 8.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in five games played.

"I'm so happy na nakalaro na siya. She's been wanting to play sa Gilas pero ang tagal kasi naayos nung documents niya. Deserve talaga niya yung spotlight at gusto ko siya bigyan ng exposure dahil ang taas ng nilalaro niya," said Escoto about Pagdulagan.

FEU-D swept Pool A with wins over UPIS (21-15), Ateneo (20-10), and UST (21-19). The Baby Tamaraws then dropped Adamson to the third-place game after racking up a 19-15 win in the semis.

NUNS had to outlast Ateneo to get to the final, 17-15.

Meanwhile, NUNS was a cut above the rest all tournament long, sweeping the elimination round with resounding wins over Ateneo (21-2), UST (15-10), Adamson (21-7), and DLSZ (17-10).

Adamson took bronze in the boys' division after defeating Ateneo in the bronze match, 17-15.

DLSZ placed third in the girls' side after finishing the elims with an even 2-2 slate.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

