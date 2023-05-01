NU setter Joshua Retamar. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University's Joshua Retamar is staying focused on their ultimate goal after steering the Bulldogs to a perfect record in the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament.

Retamar provided a steady hand in playmaking and came through with a pair of clinical performances in NU's last two matches -- enough to earn him the final Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week citation for Season 85 presented by San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

He posted all-around stats of 19 excellent sets, six points, and eight digs in the 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 decision against second place University of Santo Tomas last April 26. Retamar set up his teammates for clutch hits that broke a 17-all tie in Set 4, preventing the Tiger Spikers from sending the match to a decider.

Retamar was even more impressive during the record-setting 25-11, 28-26, 16-25, 25-23 win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles by putting up 22 excellent sets on top of four points.

"Masasabi ko na nandito kami sa Finals kami ulit, and siyempre gusto namin mag-champion sa men's volleyball," Retamar said after the win.

"Ito ang ginagawa namin. Pinapakita namin ang talent namin. Para din sa next batch namin na ito ang dadalhin nila," he added. "Kung paano kami mag-lead ng team, so ayun ang gusto naming maipakita sa players na gustong mag-lead sa team."

The Bulldogs withstood a 32-point explosion from Blue Eagle Kennedy Batas, which prevented a straight set sweep by the rampaging NU side.

Thanks to their 14-0 sweep, National U earned an outright Finals berth and will now wait for the winner of the stepladder semifinals. Far Eastern University and La Salle will face off in a knockout match in the first phase, with the winner advancing to play UST in another knockout game.

The winner of that match will take on NU in a best-of-3 Finals series. The Bulldogs will head to the Finals with a 32-match winning streak dating back to Season 81 in 2019.

Retamar is the second men's volleyball player, after UST's Josh Ybañez, to win the weekly citation that has MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

Retamar nosed out fellow NU stalwarts Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, UST captain Eya Laure, La Salle's Angel Canino, and Adamson's Kate Santiago for the honor.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.