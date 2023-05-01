PH hockey teams fall to Thailand in SEA Games openers

The Philippine men's and women's teams dropped their first assignments in indoor hockey at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The women's team absorbed an 8-0 loss at the hands of Thailand at the Dinosaur Park Hall in the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Monday morning.

Thailand put four goals past the Filipinas in the first quarter and the Philippines could not recover.

The men's team also bowed to Thailand, 14-0, at the same venue later in the day.

Thailand scored three goals each in the first quarter before blasting six goals in the third to punctuate the rout.

Also falling short on Monday were the women's team in T20 cricket, bowing to a Thailand side ranked 13th in the world.

Meanwhile, the pair of Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman Fide Master Shania Mae Mendoza triumphed against Thailand in the women's doubles 60-minute of Ouk Chaktrang chess, 1-0.

Frayna won both her assignments while Mendoza had a draw and a win.

They earlier beat Myanmar, 2-0, and Malaysia, 1.5-0.5, in the first two rounds on Sunday to stay in the hunt for a place in the next round.

Frayna and Mendoza will play Laos in the next round on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the men's team composed of Darwin Laylo, GM Eugene Torre, and Rogelio Antonio fell to Vietnam, 1-0, in the first round of the men's triples 60-minute of Ouk Chaktrang.

Also on Tuesday, the Philippine men's under-22 football team will try to rebound from a loss to Indonesia in their first match when they take on host nation Cambodia at the National Olympic Stadium at 8 p.m.

The men's and women's indoor hockey teams will look to bounce back as well against Malaysia.