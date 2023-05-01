PBA D-League: La Salle, PSP Gymers eye second wins

Without brothers Mike and Ben Phillips, Kevin Quiambao is expected to take a bigger role for La Salle in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Defending champion La Salle and newcomer PSP Gymers shoot for their second straight win when they take on separate foes in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

La Salle (1-0) tangles with Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda (0-1) in the main act at 4 p.m. PSP and the debuting University of Perpetual Help System Dalta open the double-header at 2:00 p.m.

The Green Archers opened their title-retention bid last week by cruising past Centro Escolar University, 84-62. However, they are in for a tougher challenge against the Red Lions, as they will be without brothers Mike and Ben Phillips.

The Phillips siblings are part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool currently in Calamba, Laguna for a closed-door, intensive training camp before the team flies to Cambodia on May 6 for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

"We'll be shorthanded but we will come prepared," said deputy mentor Gian Nazario, who is calling the shots for La Salle while Topex Robinson is on a scouting trip in the United States.

"We know that San Beda can play. Alam namin yung potential ng San Beda and we have a lot of respect for coach Yuri (Escueta) and his staff. We're really gonna prepare for them," he guaranteed.

Even without the Phillips brothers, La Salle still has a formidable team anchored by Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy and Kevin Quiambao.

PSP, for its part, wants to build on their 94-92 upset of San Beda in their first game and they have a chance to do so against another established collegiate program.

"Kailangan kalimutan na namin 'yung debut namin. Kailangan handa kami vs Perpetual. Kailangan gutom kami palagi. Kumpyansa pero dapat hindi kampante,"said coach John Paolo Lao.

Skipper Val Acuña headlines PSP along with Jayvee Dela Cruz, Dariel James Bayla and Ian Jay Yutuc, who delivered the go-ahead basket in the clutch to cap their comeback from 10 points down in the fourth quarter.

