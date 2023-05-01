NBA fines Grizzlies forward Brooks for no interviews

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks reacts from the bench during the first quarter of Game 4 of their NBA first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, April 24, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

NEW YORK -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, whose taunting of LeBron James backfired badly in the NBA playoffs, will pay $25,000 for ducking out on reporters after being eliminated from the post-season.

The NBA announced Sunday that Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules requiring players to be available for media interviews.

Brooks had called out Los Angeles Lakers superstar James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time champion, after a Memphis victory in game two of their best-of-seven first round series.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Canadian, ripped 38-year-old forward James as being "old" after his 28-point performance and said of the NBA all-time scoring leader: "I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

The Lakers won three of the next four games to capture the series in six games, taking the last 125-85 -- a 40-point margin.

Brooks had only 63 points in the series and was whistled for 20 fouls, one of them a hit to the groin of James early in the second half of game three that brought an ejection.

After the final blowout defeat, James walked off the court to the locker room before having to shake hands with Memphis players.

Brooks departed the Grizzlies' locker room before reporters were allowed to enter, refusing to answer for his earlier comments.

