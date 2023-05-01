UST captain Eya Laure (8) in action against the UP Fighting Maroons in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, April 30, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) captain Eya Laure is not dwelling on individual awards as her team heads into the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Laure emerged as the leading scorer at the end of the elimination round, with a total of 268 points for the Tigresses. She was also the third-best attacker (38.45%), fifth-best blocker (0.5 block per set), and ninth-best digger (2.15 digs per set).

She was the undisputed No. 1 option for a UST squad that went 10-4 and finished as the fourth seed.

The Tigresses will play top-seeded De La Salle University in the Final 4, and this is where Laure is putting her full focus on.

"Hindi ko iniisip," Laure said definitively when asked about individual awards after their 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6 win over the University of the Philippines (UP) on Sunday to wrap up the elimination round.

Laure has previously won Rookie of the Year honors in Season 81, where she was also the First Best Outside Hitter. She also has a host of trophies from a glittering high school career with the Junior Tigresses, which includes a championship in Season 76.

A title has eluded Laure in the seniors division. She helped UST reach the finals in her rookie year, but they fell to Ateneo de Manila University in three games.

"Ang mas gusto ko talaga mag-championship. Maka-appear sa championship podium," Laure stressed. "Siyempre, nasa senior year na din ako. Doon 'yung attention ko ngayon."

Laure knows they will be the underdogs against La Salle in the Final 4, despite having handed the Lady Spikers their lone loss of the elimination round. The spikers from Taft enter the semis with a four-match winning streak and will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

"Kumbaga, siyempre La Salle is La Salle. Kumbaga may system sila na matibay. Papakita din namin na 'yung system namin sa UST," said Laure of their match-up.

The Tigresses and the Lady Spikers face off in the Final 4 on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. First serve is at 1 p.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.