Golf: Mondilla targets breakthrough at Luisita

Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Philippine Golf Tour/Handout.

MANILA -- Clyde Mondilla hopes that his familiarity with the venue will work to his advantage when the Philippine Golf Tour swings to Tarlac for the ICTSI Luisita Championship starting on May 9.

"Sana nga, makabawi na sa Luisita," said Mondilla, who lost steam in the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship two weeks ago and wound up in fifth place.

Mondilla, the 2019 Philippine Open champion, also put himself in contention last month in Bacolod but was unable to unleash the strong finishing kick that marked his previous triumphs.

He believes he is due for a better performance in Luisita, which he calls home and where he last won in 2018. Mondilla is confident he can make the most of his local knowledge of the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout to get back into the winner's podium.

Mondilla also wants to take care of unfinished business at Luisita after yielding the crown to Miguel Tabuena in sudden death last year.

He will be up against a strong cast in the P2-M event, which is the fourth leg of this year's PGT put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Tony Lascuña, in particular, is brimming with confidence after his big victory at Caliraya and a pair of runner-up finishes in Bacolod and Iloilo. Dutch Guido van der Valk, the runaway back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner, is also tipped to contend for the championship given his brand of play that could fit at the tight, water-laced layout.

Mondilla intends to use the tournament as part of his buildup for his Asian Development Tour campaign, starting with the Phuket Open on May 25-28 in Thailand.

"I'm really preparing to compete again in the ADT with an eye on earning a shot at an Asian Tour card next year," said Mondilla.

