UE's Harvey Pagsanjan attempts a shot against Adamson University in their final game of UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- There was plenty of frustration within the University of the East camp this year as they meandered through a winless campaign in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

They lost head coach Jack Santiago to suspension after just four games, as what was supposed to be a two-game ban became indefinite. Jamike Jarin, his chief deputy, called the shots for the Red Warriors for their last 10 games.

There were some highlights along the way: UE memorably hung tough against defending champion Ateneo in the first round, and dragged La Salle to an overtime thriller in the second round. But they were never able to get over the hump, and a 65-53 loss to Adamson on Sunday doomed them to a 0-14 season.

"Malungkot kami na ganoon 'yung outcome ng season namin, na hindi kami nanalo," said Harvey Pagsanjan, one of the few bright spots for the season for UE thanks to his shot-making.

"Frustrating, as a team," admitted rookie guard Clint Escamis.

Losing Santiago not even midway through the season was a shock, the players said. Santiago had been the one to build their program and their system, having been named as the UE coach in January 2020.

But allegations that he instructed his players to "harm" Ricci Rivero of the University of the Philippines put a premature end to his season.

"Parang hindi kami sanay na wala si Coach Jack," said Pagsanjan. "Pero nakausap kami ni Coach Jamike na sinabi niya nga na mawawala si Coach Jack, na hindi niya alam kung kelan babalik."

"So hindi naman porke nawala si Coach Jack, maggi-give up na 'yung team. Kasi kami naman 'yung naglalaro eh," he added. "And si Coach Jamike, ginawa niya talaga 'yung best niya para mapag-isa niya 'yung team and matanggal sa mindset namin na nagkulang kami ng head coach."

"We owe it to him [Santiago] to do our best," added Escamis. "Kasi siyempre, siya 'yung nag-build ng team, ng system namin. Kaya we do our best talaga para sa kanya."

Though obviously disappointed and frustrated at how their season concluded, both Pagsanjan and Escamis believe they gained plenty from those lost games. The young guards say that even as they lost, Jarin made sure to explain that each game was a lesson.

"Ang maganda naman doon, marami din kaming natutunan sa mga games namin," said Escamis, a product of the Mapua high school program. "Bright future ahead for us, kasi young team din namin, and rebuilding kami. So madami kayong makikita sa future with UE."

"Sinasabi ni Coach Jamike sa amin lagi na sa bawat game natututo ka," said Pagsanjan, for his part. "Hindi naman diyan titigil 'yung paglalaro mo eh. Dapat sa mga susunod na season, kaming dalawa, lalo na kami, madami pa kaming season na lalaruin. So kailangan talaga namin mag-grow as a player."

The Red Warriors likely won't have to wait too long to make up for this season, as the league is planning to hold its 85th season later this year.