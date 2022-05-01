UAAP: UP denies Ateneo elimination round sweep

The UP Fighting Maroons handed Ateneo their first loss since October 2018. UAAP Media

MANILA - (UPDATED) University of the Philippines leaned on an explosive first quarter and superb defense in their final possession to shock the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 84-83, and ensure that the UAAP will have a traditional Final 4 in Season 84.

The Fighting Maroons raced to a 27-13 lead in the first quarter and held on in a pulsating endgame to snatch the victory, handing the Blue Eagles only their first loss of UAAP Season 84 on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was also Ateneo's first defeat since October 10, 2018, when they absorbed a 63-60 setback to Far Eastern University. From there, they went on to win 39 consecutive games including a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 82.

There would be no perfect season for the Blue Eagles this time around, though they still enter the Final 4 as the top seed and will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage against the Tamaraws in the semifinals.

UP ended the elimination round with a 12-2 slate, and will also have a twice-to-beat advantage against third-seeded De La Salle University in the Final 4. For the Fighting Maroons, it was their first win against Ateneo since October 8, 2016, a 56-52 triumph in what was Tab Baldwin's first season in charge of the Blue Eagles.

"Winning against Ateneo, siyempre it's a big achievement for us," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde said afterward. "Knowing na Ateneo, 13-0 sila, ang haba ng streak nila."

"One thing that was good kanina is 'yung team namin stayed as a team no matter what happened, no matter how close the game was," he added.

The Fighting Maroons led by as much as 18 points after a superb start that saw them hold Ateneo to just 13 points in the first quarter. But the Blue Eagles found their groove in the second frame, scoring 31 points to enter the break down by just six points, 50-44.

Ateneo looked poised for one of their trademark third quarter runs, as SJ Belangel sparked a 9-0 blast that gave them their first lead, 53-52. But Zavier Lucero's activity helped UP regain control, 61-53, midway through the period.

That set up a nervy finish wherein neither team could fully take control of the game. Ange Kouame looked to have given Ateneo the momentum when he threw down a powerful dunk off a Dave Ildefonso pass for a 77-75 score, only for UP rookie Carl Tamayo to coolly tie the game at the free throw line in their next possession.

The Blue Eagles seized an 81-77 lead -- their biggest of the game -- off an Ildefonso floater and a midrange jumper by Belangel. But they blew chances to pad their advantage, while UP cut into the lead off two charities by Malick Diouf for an 81-79 count with 3:15 to play. Off a missed three-pointer by BJ Andrade, UP got a booming triple from James Spencer that pushed them ahead, 82-81, with just 43.6 seconds left.

Ildefonso gave the advantage back to the Blue Eagles when he cleaned up a miss from Gian Mamuyac, 83-82, but Ricci Rivero fished for a foul on the other end and calmly sank the go-ahead free throws for an 84-83 count with 22.2 seconds to go.

The Blue Eagles still had a chance, but UP's defense gave them no options except for a triple attempt by Belangel that misfired. Diouf grabbed the rebound and was fouled, and despite missing both charities, he flashed a big smile as the UP crowd at the MOA Arena celebrated their massive victory.

"Knowing the team of Ateneo, alam naman natin na along the way, they're gonna have their run," said Monteverde. "Ang maganda naman dito, whatever 'yung run na nangyari kanina, kahit lumamang sila sa amin, hindi kami sumuko as a team."

"I'm very proud of this team," the coach said.

Diouf finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes, while Tamayo had 16 points, and Spencer finished with 12. CJ Cansino scored 11 points but suffered an injury scare in the second half after a collision with Ateneo's Chris Koon that saw him stretchered off the court. He later returned to the UP bench but did not play again.

Kouame had 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 34 minutes, while Ildefonso finished with 18 points. Belangel labored to his 11 points, making just five of 13 shots. Ateneo endured a poor game from some of their veterans, notably skipper Gian Mamuyac who was scoreless in 16 minutes, missing all five shots and committing four fouls.

The UAAP Final 4 begins on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with UP taking on De La Salle University and Ateneo battling FEU.

The Scores:

UP 84 – Diouf 18, Tamayo 16, Spencer 12, Cansino 11, Lucero 9, Rivero 8, Cagulangan 7, Fortea 3, Alarcon 0, Webb 0, Lina 0.

ATENEO 83 – Kouame 21, Ildefonso 18, Belangel 11, Andrade 10, Verano 7, Tio 6, Koon 5, Lazaro 2, Mendoza 2, Chiu 1, Mamuyac 0.

Quarterscores 27-13, 50-44, 70-67, 84-83.