Benjamin Philips grabs a rebound during La Salle's match against National University. UAAP Media

MANILA - The National University Bulldogs are now out of Final Four contention in the UAAP Season 84 tournament after losing to De La Salle University Green Archers, 76-65 on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle asserted dominance in the first half, pouring in trey after trey to end the first half with a 37-25 lead. As La Salle lead 54-42, NU erupted with a 12-0 blitz to cut the lead to 2, banking on fastbreak points to bounce back.

But La Salle erupted with a 14-5 run to shut the door on NU's Final Four Chances.

La Salle will end the regular season at 3rd place, while the results mean that Far Eastern University will secure the last Final Four spot.

