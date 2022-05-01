UAAP Season 84 Basketball Commissioner Tonichi Pujante. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University coach Tab Baldwin's critical comments regarding referees are "unnecessary and derogatory," UAAP Season 84 Basketball Commissioner Tonichi Pujante said on Sunday.

Pujante was responding to comments made by Baldwin after their game against Far Eastern University on Thursday, won by the Blue Eagles 70-53. Despite a relative comfortable win by his team, Baldwin was less than pleased with the performance of the referees.

"You know, this year I had eye surgery, and I don't think it worked. 'Cause I saw a whole bunch of things out there happening on the court. I think the three guys in gray shirts, maybe, you know… I don't know. Maybe they need to get what I got, or maybe I shouldn't have gotten what I got," said Baldwin.

"It was certainly a different perspective, standing on the sideline than what it must be, running up and down the floor. Because it was really tough for the players. I'd like to see that addressed, and we certainly will address that officially with the commissioner," he added.

"I think we had a bad game, but I think the refereeing crew had a bad game as well. I'll take care of our team, I don't know who's gonna take care of them. So, that's kinda how I feel about it."

In a statement released Sunday, Pujante took offense to Baldwin's words, particularly his jab on who will "take care" of the referees.

"It is as if I am not doing my job and for which I take offense," said the commissioner. "Allow me to counter and say that he focus on his team's task, and leave the referees to me."

Pujante also stressed that Baldwin's comments on the three referees assigned to their FEU game were "unnecessary and derogatory."

"There are proper channels to air grievances and we've had healthy and constructive interactions with the post-game reviews with most of the teams. Game officiating concerns are sent which we address technically and objectively during our referees’ game film viewing session. They raise what they think are missed/bad calls but can actually be good calls or non-calls," he added.

"For our part, we man up and admit mistakes. It has always been more beneficial and productive."

Baldwin was not the only coach to make a pointed comment on the officiating after the game. FEU coach Olsen Racela also noted that his big man, Emmanuel Ojuola, was saddled with early foul trouble.

"Isa lang tanong ko: how can you compete against the best team in college basketball without your foreign student athlete or without your best post player?" Racela said.

However, the FEU coach refrained from making further comments. He said: "Last time akong nagsalita ng talo kami, pinatawag ako ng commissioner eh. So dapat siguro hindi na ako magsalita."

Pujante did not directly address the comments made by Racela. However, in his statement, Pujante said the first two fouls called on Ojuola were "clear fouls," but the third was a bad judgment call. The referee who whistled the FEU for the big man has been reprimanded, the commissioner said.

"A good tournament requires the cooperation of the players, coaches and officials," Pujante said. "Officiating is a thankless job. Referees are underpaid, underappreciated and over-criticized. Referees have to make hundreds of decisions in any single game in a split second."

The commissioner pointedly said that "no one is infallible, including a champion coach." He believes that comments like Baldwin's only serve to ridicule the game officials, which "would do us no good."

"Instead, it only casts doubt on the integrity of the league, alienate parties that are supposed to be working together. We are also taking a step back on fan education when they see our supposed leaders treat officials this way," he said.

"There is no such thing as 'perfect officiating' and even the NBA is not spared. Referees are human just like the rest of us. As your commissioner, I vow to ensure civility, parity, transparency, and integrity at all times."

