Ricky Peromingan of Adamson puts up a shot against the UE Red Warriors in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University kept alive its slim Final 4 hopes thanks to a tough 65-53 victory against University of the East on Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons gutted out the vital win in the low-scoring affair, ending their UAAP Season 84 elimination round campaign with a 6-8 win-loss record.

They also doomed the Red Warriors to a painful 0-14 year, as UE never got on track in a difficult campaign where their head coach, Jack Santiago, only called the shots for four games.

Adamson still has an outside shot at the Final 4, though they do not hold their fate in their hands. A victory by Far Eastern University in their last game will officially oust the Soaring Falcons from the semifinal race.