NCAA: Canlas powers San Beda past Benilde, into Final 4

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) James Canlas scored 17 points before exiting due to injury, powering San Beda to a 63-57 victory against College of St. Benilde in the first play-in game of the NCAA Season 97 tournament on Sunday.

The hard-earned win allowed the Red Lions to secure the third seed in the Final 4, where they will play against the second-seeded Mapua Cardinals who are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Canlas, a Mythical Team member in Season 95, had an efficient 6-of-9 shooting clip but had to be helped off the court with 1:31 to play after a hard foul by St. Benilde's AJ Benson.

His teammates finished off the job for Canlas, as they held on for the crucial win that assured them of another opportunity to regain the NCAA crown.

The Blazers, meanwhile, will play the winner of the other play-in game between Perpetual Help and Arellano to determine the fourth seed in the semifinals. The winner of the game will advance to play the top-seeded Letran Knights.

Canlas scored back-to-back layups midway through the fourth frame that finally gave San Beda some separation, 51-41, after the Blazers had stayed in step with them throughout the contest. Their lead reached 14 points, 57-43, off two free throws by Canlas with 3:37 to play.

A 6-0 blast by Benilde made it an eight-point game, 57-49, with still 1:38 left when Benson was called for an unsportsmanlike foul for dragging Canlas to the floor while going for the ball.

Canlas, in obvious pain, had to be helped off the court and would not return to the game. The Blazers would be able to get as close as five points, 60-55 and 62-57, off layups by Will Gozum but his efforts were too late as San Beda ran out the clock.

Yukien Andrada had 11 points and JB Bahio grabbed 10 boards for the Red Lions, who bounced back from Friday's painful loss to their archrivals, the Letran Knights.

The Blazers endured an awful shooting day, as they made only 28.6% of their field goals. Robi Nayve was the lone St. Benilde player in double-digits with 10 points; Gozum went a horrid 4-of-19 from the field for eight points, though he also grabbed 11 rebounds.

The scores:

​​San Beda (63) -- Kwekuteye 17, Andrada 11, Ynot 8, Bahio 6, Penuela 5, Cuntapay 4, Sanchez 4, Amsali 4, Alfaro 3, Cortez 1, Abuda 0, Gallego 0, Jopia 0.

CSB (57) -- Nayve 10, Marcos 9, Gozum 8, Lepalam 8, Carlos 6, Benson 6, Cullar 3, Lim 3, Flores 3, Sangco 1, Publico 0, Davis 0.

Quarterscores: 18-7, 26-20, 40-37, 63-57