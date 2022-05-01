NCAA: Altas pull away from Chiefs, advance in play-in

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas took charge in the final quarter to oust Arellano University, 59-52, and advance in the NCAA Season 97 play-in tournament, Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Behind Kim Aurin, the Altas out-scored the Chiefs 15-9 in the pivotal fourth period to finally seize control of the nip-and-tuck contest.

With the win, Perpetual Help advanced in the league's play-in tournament, and will face the College of St. Benilde Blazers for the fourth and last spot in the Final 4. St. Benilde earlier lost to the San Beda Red Lions.

The winner of the CSB-UPHSD game on Wednesday will secure the fourth spot and a date with defending champion Letran in the semifinals.

Aurin had a game-high 16 points, while Jielo Razon and Lean Martel each scored 10 points to power the Altas to victory.

Jordan Sta. Ana led the way for Arellano with 12 points. Highly-touted big man Justin Arana was limited to just nine points on 3-of-7 shooting in his final game for the Chiefs, though he also grabbed 17 rebounds.

The scores:

UPHSD 59 -- Aurin 16, Razon 10, Martel 10, Omega 8, Pagaran 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 2, Abis 0, Cuevas 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0.

AU 52 -- Sta. Ana 12, Arana 9, Concepcio 8, Sablan 7, Cruz 5, Oliva 4, Caballero 2, Valencia 2, Doromal 2, Steinl 1, Carandang 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarter-scores: 13-14, 25-24, 44-43, 59-52.