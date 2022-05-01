LOOK: Kai Sotto shows up in Battle of Katipunan

Kai Sotto sings the Ateneo hymn after the UAAP Season 84 game between the Blue Eagles and the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media

MANILA - Young Filipino center Kai Sotto got the opportunity to watch a thriller on Sunday, as he was part of the massive crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena for the Battle of Katipunan.

Sotto was among the 10,512-strong crowd who watched the tightly-contested game between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the final elimination round day of UAAP Season 84.

The Fighting Maroons shocked the Blue Eagles, 84-83, to deny the defending champions a sweep of the elimination round and send the Final 4 to its traditional format.

Kai Sotto watches the UAAP Season 84 second round game between Ateneo and UP. UAAP Media

Sotto, who played for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in high school, is in town after concluding his professional season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League.

Last week, he officially declared for the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.