Friends, teammates vow full support for Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto's former teammates are fervently praying for his success as the young center attempts to do what no homegrown Filipino basketball player has done before.

Sotto, 19, is officially joining the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft, after one season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL).

"Please pray for and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream," Sotto said on Instagram.

Forthsky Padrigao and Geo Chiu, who were teammates with Sotto in the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, said they are excited to see their friend take another step towards his dream.

"Alam namin kung ano 'yung pinagdaanan ni Kai at 'yung hirap niya para maabot niya 'yung dream niya," said Padrigao. "Dito lang naman kami lagi for him. Suporta lang kami lagi."

"Lahat kami sobrang excited for him, for his career," added Chiu. "Since, alam namin 'yung lahat ng mga pinagdaanan niya at 'yung pinagdaanan namin lahat."

All three players were part of the Batang Gilas Pilipinas squad that competed in the 2017 SEABA Under-16 Championships at the Araneta Coliseum. The powerhouse squad crushed their regional rivals by an average margin of 44.25 points.

They went on to play for the Blue Eaglets in high school, with Sotto leading them to a championship in Season 80 before winning MVP honors in Season 81. After that year, he opted to put his full focus on his NBA dream.

"Ang layo ng pinagsamahan namin," said Chiu. "Kilalang-kilala na namin 'yung siya and 'yung mga things na kaya niyang gawin."

Chiu also played with Sotto with the Gilas Pilipinas senior team during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in June 2021, and saw firsthand how much his friend has improved.

"Lahat kami excited, and 'yun nga, sobrang pinagdadasal na lang namin siya. Continue praying for him, especially with his decision, and siyempre, kahit anong mangyari, andito lang kami sa likod niya, supporting him," he added.

University of the Philippines (UP) rookie Carl Tamayo also expressed his well-wishes for Sotto. The two were rivals in high school, with Tamayo and the National University Bullpups defeating Sotto and the Blue Eaglets in the Season 81 Finals.

"Masaya ako sa kanya na, alam niyo 'yun, 'yung pambato natin na homegrown na Filipino," said Tamayo. "Tinatayo niya talaga 'yung bandera ng Pilipinas."

"Kasali siya lagi sa prayers ko na sana 'yung dream niya, makamit niya, and then sana suportahan natin siya lagi sa bawat laro niya," he added. "Pag na-draft na siya, suportahan natin siya."

The NBA Rookie Draft is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

