Boxing: Ancajas wants to reclaim IBF crown vs Martinez

Jerwin Ancajas battles Fernando Martinez for the IBF junior bantamweight championship. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas has decided to stay in the junior bantamweight division to try to reclaim the IBF title he lost to Fernando Martinez in February.

His trainer Joven Jimenez confirmed that Ancajas as decided to exercise the rematch clause months after losing the title.

"Humiling talaga si Jerwin ng rematch," Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

"At yan din ang sinabi ni Jerwin kaya pumayag ako."

Ancajas is training with Jimenez in Bukidnon as they plot his comeback bid.

Jimenez said one of their main focus for his return is to cut his weight safely.

Weight-cutting was the main culprit in his loss to Martinez as he came into the fight zapped out of energy due to weight drain.

Without his usual energy, Ancajas was unable to move around the ring and was forced to go toe-to-toe.

Despite his predicament, he fought valiantly and was able to make it to the final bell.

All judges ruled in favor of Martinez.

Jimenez said they will not make the same mistake again should they get the chance to battle the Argentinian again.

"Sa pagkuha ng timbang, doon kami mag-focus," said Jimenez.