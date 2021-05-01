VisMin Cup: Ochea, Juntilla tow ARQ Lapu-Lapu to next stage of playoffs

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Facebook page

Reed Juntilla and Dawn Ochea came up with the biggest shots for ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu as they booted out Tubigon Bohol with a wire-to-wire 73-69 win in the stepladder playoffs of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday at the Civic Center in Alcantara Cebu.

Third seed ARQ led by as much as 17 points with three minutes left in the third canto but Tubigon Bohol kept fighting back and was able to pull to within four, 61-65, following a hook shot by Pari Llagas, 2:20 remaining in the match.

However, Ochea grabbed a miss by Juntilla, drew a foul, and made two free throws to give ARQ afloat. Juntilla then sank back-to-back shots to push ARQ futher ahead, 71-61, with 1:01 to go.

Jerry Musngi managed to trim the deficit to 65-71 for Tubigon with a couple of buckets.

But Ochea hammered the final nail for ARQ with an undergoal stab off an assist from Hafer Mondragon.

ARQ will take on the winner of the knockout game between Dumaguete and Tabogon in the next stage of the stepladder phase on Sunday.

The winner of that match will move on to the semifinals against the KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue on Tuesday.

"All of us will stay behind to watch and scout the second game. We only have less than 24 hours to prepare for the next game," said ARQ assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor.

FROM THE ARCHIVES